Steam store pages now officially support animated gifs

October 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Valve has rolled out an update to Steam that allows devs to embed animated gifs directly into the “about” section of a game’s store page.

The company lightly details the specifics of the change in a short announcement on the Steam website, noting specifically that devs will no long have tho sneak animated images into store pages by disguising gif files as png files. 

Dropping a few animated gifs into the body of a game’s description can give devs a quick and flashy way to showcase a game’s look or feel on the fly, and Valve notes in the announcement that animated gifs seem to resonate well with Steam users as well.

By the looks of the announcement post, there aren’t any hard limits on the number or size of gifs that one store page can contain at once, though overuse does risk significantly slowing down a game’s page. While there don’t seem to be any strict restrictions, Valve says it may remove animated images from any pages it comes across with a load size that exceeds 15 MB.

 

