GAEA picks up 20% stake in Dead by Daylight dev Behaviour Interactive

October 17, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: The Chinese company GAEA Interactive Entertainment has acquired 20 percent of Behaviour Interactive, the Canadian developer known for games like Dead by Daylight and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion mobile game.

Neither party disclosed the price at which GAEA picked up that 20 percent stake, but Behaviour Interactive notes in a press release that the sum itself is slated to power the company’s expansion into the Chinese game market.

Behaviour itself has notably had its hands in a number of mobile games based on popular franchises as of late, including Fallout Shelter, Westworld, Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion game, and an in-development Game of Thrones game being created through an existing partnership with GAEA. 

