The Division developer: Politics in games are 'bad for business'

According to Ubisoft Massive COO Alf Condelius​, the decision to avoid taking any concrete, political stance in video games like The Division is purely a monetary one, as politics are "bad for business."

Speaking earlier today at the Sweden Game Conference in Skövde, Condelius explained how Ubisoft Massive attempts to distance itself from any political interpretations players may have.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, He goes on to justify why developers and publishers may choose not to include politically charged messages in their work.