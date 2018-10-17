Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 17, 2018
October 17, 2018
October 17, 2018
The Division developer: Politics in games are 'bad for business'

October 17, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
According to Ubisoft Massive COO Alf Condelius​, the decision to avoid taking any concrete, political stance in video games like The Division is purely a monetary one, as politics are "bad for business." 

Speaking earlier today at the Sweden Game Conference in Skövde, Condelius explained how Ubisoft Massive attempts to distance itself from any political interpretations players may have.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, He goes on to justify why developers and publishers may choose not to include politically charged messages in their work. 

