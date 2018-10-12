Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Creating the flooding effects in Uncharted 3

October 17, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2012 talk, Naughty Dog's Eben Cook breaks down one of the flood effects used in Uncharted 3, discussing how a fluid simulation was used to inspire the final look.

Cook goes on to explain how the fluid simulation was used to create an animated surface mesh that made it into the engine, going over the particle techniques used to complete the look of the flood in Uncharted 3.

He also covers shader features for both the surface and the particles before closing off the talk by explaining the technique used to light the particles.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

