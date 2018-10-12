Video: Creating the flooding effects in Uncharted 3

In this GDC 2012 talk, Naughty Dog's Eben Cook breaks down one of the flood effects used in Uncharted 3, discussing how a fluid simulation was used to inspire the final look.

Cook goes on to explain how the fluid simulation was used to create an animated surface mesh that made it into the engine, going over the particle techniques used to complete the look of the flood in Uncharted 3.

He also covers shader features for both the surface and the particles before closing off the talk by explaining the technique used to light the particles.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

