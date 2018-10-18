SteamVR now supports motion smoothing in beta

Valve has brought support for motion smoothing to SteamVR through an opt-in beta.

The feature aims to help devs compensate for dropped frames in Steam-hosted VR games by anticipating frame jitter and masking those dropped frames. All in all, the feature aims to lower performance requirements for VR games and apps on Steam.

Valve dives into how SteamVR’s motion smoothing works and how it differs from the way TV sets handle motion smoothing in a post on its site. In short, Valve says that a player that flips on motion smoothing significantly lowers performance requirements for SteamVR games since those games really only have to render every other frame.

The company points out that this opens up more SteamVR games for plays with lower-end hardware and also makes it so that games that previously may have stuttered will run smoothly and at a standard frame rate.

Right now, motion smoothing is in an opt-in open beta though the feature is only available to Windows 10 users with a Nvidia GPU.