Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

SteamVR now supports motion smoothing in beta

SteamVR now supports motion smoothing in beta

October 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 18, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC

Valve has brought support for motion smoothing to SteamVR through an opt-in beta. 

The feature aims to help devs compensate for dropped frames in Steam-hosted VR games by anticipating frame jitter and masking those dropped frames. All in all, the feature aims to lower performance requirements for VR games and apps on Steam.

Valve dives into how SteamVR’s motion smoothing works and how it differs from the way TV sets handle motion smoothing in a post on its site. In short, Valve says that a player that flips on motion smoothing significantly lowers performance requirements for SteamVR games since those games really only have to render every other frame. 

The company points out that this opens up more SteamVR games for plays with lower-end hardware and also makes it so that games that previously may have stuttered will run smoothly and at a standard frame rate.

Right now, motion smoothing is in an opt-in open beta though the feature is only available to Windows 10 users with a Nvidia GPU. 

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[10.17.18]
Senior Unreal Game Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[10.17.18]
Senior Designer
Digital Extremes - US Office
Digital Extremes - US Office — Costa Mesa, California, United States
[10.17.18]
PR Manager (Medial Relations)
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Mníek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[10.17.18]
Game Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Secretly console first: A better approach to multi-platform game UI design
Six Foot lays off nearly one third of dev team following Dreadnought Steam launch
Blog: Designing the boss battles in Shovel Knight - Part II
Rockstar devs comment on work culture after 100-hours backlash


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image