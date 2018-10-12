Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Amnesia dev Frictional Games is hiring a Tools Programmer

Get a job: Amnesia dev Frictional Games is hiring a Tools Programmer

October 18, 2018 | By Staff
October 18, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Tools Programmer, Frictional Games

Location: Malmö, Sweeden

Tired of the constraints of Unity, Unreal and other big engines? Want to be in control and get down into the nitty gritty of engine coding? Come join us at Frictional Games, one of the few companies that still makes their own tech, and get all up in our HPL engine!

If our company name doesn't ring a bell, maybe Amnesia: The Dark Descent or SOMA will. Yeah, we made those!

We are now expanding our tech team and looking for a tools programmer who will help make the HPL engine better, prettier, and more intuitive. Your work on the engine will be crucial to the rest of the team, but it will also be seen by our modding community.

WHAT WILL YOU WORK ON?

As a tools programmer, you will be working together with a small tech team that is mainly responsible for our HPL engine, but also tech support for the games.

Here are some of the things you will find yourself working on:

  • Creating and maintaining the level editor for our proprietary engine

  • Making intuitive user interfaces

  • Creating small specialized tools

  • Working with low-level systems such as IO, AI, rendering, sound, and physics

  • Working with Xbox and PlayStation versions, as well as possible future platforms

  • Internal support for a team of developers

  • Post-launch support.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.18.18]
Mid/Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Frictional Games
Frictional Games — Malmö, Sweden
[10.18.18]
Tools Programmer
Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[10.17.18]
SR Technical Artist
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[10.17.18]
Senior Unreal Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Secretly console first: A better approach to multi-platform game UI design
Six Foot lays off nearly one third of dev team following Dreadnought Steam launch
Blog: Designing the boss battles in Shovel Knight - Part II
Rockstar devs comment on work culture after 100-hours backlash


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image