Get a job: Amnesia dev Frictional Games is hiring a Tools Programmer

Location: Malmö, Sweeden

Tired of the constraints of Unity, Unreal and other big engines? Want to be in control and get down into the nitty gritty of engine coding? Come join us at Frictional Games, one of the few companies that still makes their own tech, and get all up in our HPL engine!

If our company name doesn't ring a bell, maybe Amnesia: The Dark Descent or SOMA will. Yeah, we made those!

We are now expanding our tech team and looking for a tools programmer who will help make the HPL engine better, prettier, and more intuitive. Your work on the engine will be crucial to the rest of the team, but it will also be seen by our modding community.

WHAT WILL YOU WORK ON?

As a tools programmer, you will be working together with a small tech team that is mainly responsible for our HPL engine, but also tech support for the games.

Here are some of the things you will find yourself working on:

Creating and maintaining the level editor for our proprietary engine

Making intuitive user interfaces

Creating small specialized tools

Working with low-level systems such as IO, AI, rendering, sound, and physics

Working with Xbox and PlayStation versions, as well as possible future platforms

Internal support for a team of developers

Post-launch support.

Interested? Apply now.

