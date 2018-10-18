Sixth annual Day of the Devs line-up features over 70 games

Organizers Double Fine and iam8bit have announced the 70 unreleased games which will be featured at the sixth annual Day of the Devs showcase, which is happening next month at The Midway in San Francisco.

The free showcase is a great opportunity for devs to get their work into the hands of players and peers, which is crucial especially for games in progress.

In addition to games which have been shown before including Untitled Goose Game, Ooblets, and Consume Me, the event will feature new games made by developers that have yet to be played.

The entire game line-up can be viewed here, and developers interested in attending may RSVP to the event.

Day of the Devs has also previously hosted game showcases at the Game Developers Conference, & GDC is a partner for this year's event. Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.