Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 18, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 18, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 18, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sixth annual Day of the Devs line-up features over 70 games

October 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
October 18, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video

Organizers Double Fine and iam8bit have announced the 70 unreleased games which will be featured at the sixth annual Day of the Devs showcase, which is happening next month at The Midway in San Francisco.

The free showcase is a great opportunity for devs to get their work into the hands of players and peers, which is crucial especially for games in progress. 

In addition to games which have been shown before including Untitled Goose Game, Ooblets, and Consume Me, the event will feature new games made by developers that have yet to be played. 

The entire game line-up can be viewed here, and developers interested in attending may RSVP to the event.

Day of the Devs has also previously hosted game showcases at the Game Developers Conference, & GDC is a partner for this year's event. Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[10.18.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.18.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.18.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.18.18]
Infrastructure Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Secretly console first: A better approach to multi-platform game UI design
Six Foot lays off nearly one third of dev team following Dreadnought Steam launch
Blog: Designing the boss battles in Shovel Knight - Part II
Rockstar devs comment on work culture after 100-hours backlash


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image