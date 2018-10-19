Join Ubisoft and Buzzfeed in a free crash course on licensing your own IP

Join LIMA and the Global Licensing Group for a discussion of strategic and tactical use of brand licensing for building consumer engagement and commerce.

Presenters will include Eric Karp, Head of Licensing for Buzzfeed; Sarah Buzby VP, Consumer Products NCSA at Ubisoft; and Marty Brochstein, SVP Industry Relations and Information for LIMA. The discussions and presentation will be followed by refreshments and networking.

The event will take place in San Francisco on October 30th, 2018 at 2:30pm. Learn more about the event and registers for free at www.LicensingEvents.com.

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP today.

Gamasutra and Global Licensing Group are sibling organizations under Informa.