Video: How Gauntlet paved the way for class-dependent multiplayer

People take Dungeons & Dragons-style class-based heroes for granted in their favorite games now, but Atari's Gauntlet brought that staple multiplayer feature to arcades and consoles for the first time with its Warrior, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Elf.

In this GDC 2012 talk, Gauntlet creator Ed Logg, who also designed ground-breaking titles like Centipede and Asteroids, shares his thoughts on creating the game that popularized the phrase "Wizard needs food badly".

He discusses how the game paved the way for the class-dependent multiplayer experiences that are a cornerstone for many popular titles today.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

