We're talking to Sunless Skies writer James Chew at 3PM EDT

Sunless Skies is continuing its frightful journey through Early Access, and a couple weeks ago the developers at Failbetter Games released a new update on the way to the game's launch in January.

We've talked to the Failbetter devs a few times about how Early Access is going, but since Halloween is a spectacularly good time to play spooky-themed games, we figured we'd swing by and ask how development's been going. With that in mind, we're pleased to welcome Failbetter Games writer James Chew to the Gamasutra Twitch channel today at 3PM EDT as we stream Sunless Skies!

Be sure to join us in Twitch chat and ask your questions for our friends at Failbetter. And while you're at it, you can follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews.