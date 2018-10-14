Learn the ins and outs of FDA approval for VR/AR games at XRDC!

Games can be a force for good, and XRDC organizers are excited to announce that game industry veteran Noah Falstein will be at the event in San Francisco next month to share the latest on how the FDA is trialing games for pharmaceutical use.

In his XRDC 2018 Healthcare track talk on "Games as Medicine: FDA Clearance Tradeoffs", Falstein will speak to the specific challenges of FDA approval that VR and AR game devs should know about, as well as more general issues facing studios, individuals, and patients who are helping to create the latest generation of games for health.

Attend XRDC 2018 to learn about AR/VR/MR for games, entertainment, healthcare, enterprise training, education, automotive, and innovative use cases across industries.

Make time for this talk and you'll get practical specifics of three companies that have applied to get their games reviewed in FDA trials, hear the business, technical, creative, and scientific challenges involved in creating and testing this sort of game, and learn about other opportunities for games as medicine that are opening in the near future!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa