Steam surpasses 30 million domestic users in China

October 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Steam has surpassed more than 30 million users in China according to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.

This is a huge deal for Chinese developers when it comes to finding success not only internationally but domestically, since they now have access to a platform with 30 million domestic users.

Ahmad explains that the platform initially gained popularity thanks to Dota 2, but has grown due to more localized games, regional pricing, local payment methods, and through offering a variety of games normally banned/blocked in China.

It seems indie developers have benefited greatly so far, as The Scroll of Taiwu, a Chinese indie Wuxia game, has sold over 600,000 units on Steam.

"China's State Council issued recommendations that will make it easier (and not as lengthy) for internet cafe's and game companies to set up business in the country," Ahmad pointed out on Twitter. "It's a positive sign to see the promotion of new gaming entity creation amid a tough regulatory environment." 

