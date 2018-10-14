Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Schell Games, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Square Enix is looking for motivated and experienced artists, programmers, and technical artists to join its Research and Development department in its Advanced Technology Division. The department aims to bring together experts from the fields of rending, animation, physics, simulation, AI, networking, big data, VR, and sound to research state of the art game technology and contribute to multiple projects.

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Sr. World Builder to join us in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you excellent at designing spaces that are as pleasing to look at as they are to play through? Do you revel in bridging the gap between art and design, making the content and pacing of the game more enjoyable through layout with strong artistic sensibilities? Here’s the most important one: Do you do it all for the game? Because you know that your talents are needed to make sure that even the best development teams get an awesome experience out the door? Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio where you’ll own the product management responsibilities for a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Location: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Our game designers combine diverse perspectives from many fields such as entertainment, early childhood development, psychology, architecture, history, economics, anthropology, and much more. They take great pride in crafting experiences that delight and engage while ultimately achieving project goals. We are seeking an Experienced Game Designer with the capability to both 1) creatively engage teams and 2) establish and guide the vision for a wide variety of transformational and entertainment guest experiences.

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Working in a collaborative environment as part of a game team, you will work directly with the titles art director in setting the visual direction of environments. This includes layout, lighting, and gameplay, on a new mobile game currently in development. Working across disciplines on a well-known IP, you will be responsible for the 3D model, texture, and layout of environments, structures, and props. Your immediate contribution will be building various environments within the franchise world, meeting deadlines to hit launch dates. You'll follow the established art direction working across disciplines as part of a focused and dedicated team to create game-ready assets, collaborating to layout, assemble and light gameplay spaces while ensuring performance and memory requirements of the game are met. Our standards are high and you will maintain our high-quality bar while cultivating a positive team dynamic and mentoring junior artists on techniques and processes.

Location: Culver City, California

Heart Machine is a small, deeply motivated and close-knit team located in Los Angeles. Our focus is gameplay that’s engaging, fluid and fun, while also building atmosphere through lush art and sound design. We’re immensely excited to be creating things we love every day. As a critical anchor for our next project you’ll be crafting code for character interactions, NPC interactions, scripted sequences, combat, environmental interactions and much more. Help us build something satisfying and fluid while overcoming new and exciting challenges in gameplay.