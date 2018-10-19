Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 introduces special in-game items to support veterans

October 19, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Activision Blizzard announced a new in-game pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 today to support the Call of Duty Endowment, an international effort aimed to help unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. find high-quality careers.

This event falls in line with other charity events publishers have campaigned in the past, with Blizzard most recently providing a limited-edition Pink Mercy skin where all proceeds went to the Breast Cancer Research Fund. 

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit foundation started in 2009 by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, aiming to identify and fund the most effective employment-focused veteran-serving organizations.

Titled the salute pack, it retails for $4.99 USD and is available now in the in-game store and the Sony, Microsoft, and Battle.net online stores. It includes a special Call of Duty Endowment in-game tag, sticker, gesture, calling card, and emblem.

One hundred percent of proceeds will go directly to the Call of Duty Endowment’s mission statement to help veterans in the U.S. and U.K. secure meaningful, long-term careers when they leave military service.

