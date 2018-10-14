Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The development process of Klei Entertainment's Shank

October 19, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2011 talk, Klei Entertainment's Jamie Cheng talks about the development process that gave birth to Shank, which would propel Klei onto the global game-making stage.

Cheng discusses how Klei was at the verge of bankruptcy during development of its ultra-violent action game Shank, explaining that the situation was so dire the studio introduced temporary (and optional) employee wage reductions with interest in order to finish the game.

Thankfully, after striking a deal with EA Partners which would allow Klei to retain creative freedom and IP, the risk paid off when Shank was released in August 2010, selling 41,000 units within the first week.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

