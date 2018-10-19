Study how VR can help raise awareness about real issues at XRDC

This is it folks: XRDC kicks off next week in San Francisco! It's going to be a two-day smorgasbord of exciting and intriguing encounters with AR/VR/MR experts from around the world, and while you're there you won't want to miss out on an innovative look at how people are using VR to try and make the world a better place.

In their Innovation track talk on "Making the Invisible, Visible: Immersive VR and Fostering Environmental Awareness in the Global Oil Industry", Fair Worlds' Erik Horn and the Environmental Defense Fund's Isabel Mogstatd will talk through the six-month process that brought Methane Ch4llenge, an experience that takes users into a digitally-simulated oil wellsite to show the ease and efficiency of controlling key sources of methane emissions, to life.

The pair will also show you how the project was viewed by a US senator, and how one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies is exploring the integration of the experience into their VR lab. This is a significant talk, especially if you're at all curious in how VR design and development skills can make a real difference in the world, so don't skip it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Take a look at the conference program, start building your session schedule, and register early to get the best deal on your XRDC pass!

