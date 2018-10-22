Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA Motive founder Jade Raymond departs EA

EA Motive founder Jade Raymond departs EA

October 22, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 22, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Jade Raymond has departed Electronic Arts, leaving behind the Canadian studio EA Motive she founded in 2015.

EA Motive will continue to operate, but will now do so under the leadership of Samantha Ryan. Ryan notably already heads up multiple studios for EA’s North American operations, including EA Mobile, BioWare, and Maxis.

According to a statement from EA's head of communications John Reseburg obtained by VentureBeat, Raymond’s departure seems to follow EA’s decision to bring Motive under Ryan’s control.

“EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players. Laura Miele and her team have taken several steps internally to better support our game makers in this pursuit, such as expanding Samantha Ryan’s portfolio to lead additional studios, including Motive,” said Reseburg.

“With this change, Jade Raymond has decided to leave Electronic Arts,” he added.”In her time with us, Jade helped to build great teams, and our projects underway at Motive and other studios continue unchanged. We’re appreciative of all of her efforts, and we wish Jade all the best as she moves on to her next adventure. We are driving greater creativity into everything we do across EA Studios, and we’ll look forward to sharing more in the months to come.”

Raymond herself was at the helm of the unnamed Star Wars project picked up from the now-shuttered Visceral Games studio. Before her time at EA, Raymond spent several years at Ubisoft and served as a producer on the original Assassin’s Creed, and later as executive producer on Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Bloodlines, the original Watch Dogs game, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist.

Related Jobs

Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.22.18]
Senior Engineer - Unreal Engine
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.22.18]
Shader Engineer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.22.18]
Senior Game Engineer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.22.18]
Lead Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Common problems when translating games into Japanese
Report: Significant layoffs at Trion Worlds following acquisition by Gamigo
EA Motive founder Jade Raymond departs EA
Don't Miss: Double Fine's postmortem of Brutal Legend


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image