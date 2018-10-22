Report: Significant layoffs at Trion Worlds following acquisition by Gamigo

Trion Worlds has laid off a significant portion of its staff. According to a source speaking to Gamasutra, the layoffs came as a result of the company's acquisition by Gamigo.

According to a statement from Trion Worlds sent to Gamasutra, "there has been a transaction involving Trion Worlds and its games" that have indeed resulted in layoffs at the company.

Trion Worlds declined to comment on the extent of the layoffs itself, saying via email that "while many of the names and faces you’ve come to know in our studios will remain on through this transition, others will not be making the journey. To those who are leaving us, we are forever grateful for your incredible work and contributions over the years."

A source speaking to Gamasutra, however, has indicated that those layoffs may have affected the vast majority of the studio. According to that source, only 25 or so employees were given the opportunity to continue on with the studio. According to that information, the remaining developers at both the company’s Redwood City, California and Austin, Texas offices have been affected by the layoffs. Prior to this, Trion Worlds employed over 200 people.

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.