Games @ Play Arcade puts out call for experimental game submissions

The University of California, Irvine announced earlier this afternoon the Games @ Play Arcade, a showcase for new and experimental games that challenge the notion of what video games can be.

The Arcade seems like a great opportunity for developers to submit work, especially if it's considered outside the realm of contemporary video games.

The only requirement is that submissions be "weird and exciting games," which is pretty open-ended.

Submissions will be open until November 16 and final decisions will be made by November 20, with the event running the last weekend of the month.

If their work is chosen for the exhibition, developers will receive an honorarium, and local devs will be invited to come and talk about their work. Travel coverage will also be available.

Interested developers can fill out the Games @ Play Arcade submission form here. Decisions will be announced by email.