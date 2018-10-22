Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 22, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 22, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 22, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Games @ Play Arcade puts out call for experimental game submissions

Games @ Play Arcade puts out call for experimental game submissions

October 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
October 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design

The University of California, Irvine announced earlier this afternoon the Games @ Play Arcade, a showcase for new and experimental games that challenge the notion of what video games can be. 

The Arcade seems like a great opportunity for developers to submit work, especially if it's considered outside the realm of contemporary video games.

The only requirement is that submissions be "weird and exciting games," which is pretty open-ended.

Submissions will be open until November 16 and final decisions will be made by November 20, with the event running the last weekend of the month. 

If their work is chosen for the exhibition, developers will receive an honorarium, and local devs will be invited to come and talk about their work. Travel coverage will also be available.

Interested developers can fill out the Games @ Play Arcade submission form here. Decisions will be announced by email. 

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.22.18]
Senior System Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.22.18]
Senior General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.22.18]
General Game Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[10.22.18]
Gameplay Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Common problems when translating games into Japanese
Report: Significant layoffs at Trion Worlds following acquisition by Gamigo
EA Motive founder Jade Raymond departs EA
Don't Miss: Double Fine's postmortem of Brutal Legend


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image