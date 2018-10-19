Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Wevr is hiring a Senior Designer/Scripter

Senior Designer/Scripter

October 22, 2018 | By Staff
October 22, 2018
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Designer/Scripter, Wevr

Location: Venice, California

Venice, California-based Wevr is now hiring UE4 artists, engineers, and animators for an unannounced high profile VR project, based on one of the biggest entertainment IPs of all time! If you have gaming/interactive media experience and are looking to join an ace team that is working on an ambitious, high-visibility and potentially career-defining project, we’d like to hear from you.

What we’re looking for

  • Strong Unreal Engine (UE4) blueprint scripting required
  • Paper design skills and ability to clearly communicate ideas required
  • C++ experience a huge plus
  • Fast iteration and rapid prototyping ++
  • VR experience ++
  • Ability to work independently without a lot of hand-holding
  • Ability to take ownership of your work from start to completion
  • Remote development ok
  • Contract position with potential to be a permanent hire 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

 

