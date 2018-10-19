Get a job: Wevr is hiring a Senior Designer/Scripter

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Venice, California

Venice, California-based Wevr is now hiring UE4 artists, engineers, and animators for an unannounced high profile VR project, based on one of the biggest entertainment IPs of all time! If you have gaming/interactive media experience and are looking to join an ace team that is working on an ambitious, high-visibility and potentially career-defining project, we’d like to hear from you.

What we’re looking for

Strong Unreal Engine (UE4) blueprint scripting required

Paper design skills and ability to clearly communicate ideas required

C++ experience a huge plus

Fast iteration and rapid prototyping ++

VR experience ++

Ability to work independently without a lot of hand-holding

Ability to take ownership of your work from start to completion

Remote development ok

Contract position with potential to be a permanent hire

Interested? Apply now.

