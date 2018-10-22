Warhammer: Vermintide devs acquire A Sweet Studio AB

Independent studio Fatshark, best known for Warhammer: Vermintide, announced earlier today that it has acquired neighboring Swedish game developer A Sweet Studio AB.

A Sweet Studio's catalog of published games including Flower Pop Adventures, Scalpers: Turtle & the Moonshine Gang, One Final Chaos, and Candy Bandit, are now owned by Fatshark.

As detailed in a press release, all nine employees from A Sweet Studio have already moved to the Fatshark office located in Stockholm, and are preparing to work on more content for Warhammer: Vermintide 2.