Warhammer: Vermintide devs acquire A Sweet Studio AB

October 22, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Independent studio Fatshark, best known for Warhammer: Vermintide, announced earlier today that it has acquired neighboring Swedish game developer A Sweet Studio AB. 

A Sweet Studio's catalog of published games including Flower Pop Adventures, Scalpers: Turtle & the Moonshine Gang, One Final Chaos, and Candy Bandit, are now owned by Fatshark. 

As detailed in a press release, all nine employees from A Sweet Studio have already moved to the Fatshark office located in Stockholm, and are preparing to work on more content for Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

“It’s great to be a part of such a successful studio, and be working on a great IP such as Warhammer," says Gustav Linde, the former CEO and founder of A Sweet Studio.

 

 

