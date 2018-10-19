Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Exploring helplessness in Bury Me, My Love

October 22, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design, Video

Bury Me, My Love is an acclaimed WhatsApp-like interactive fiction in which Nour, a Syrian woman, tries to reach Europe while her husband Majd, who's still in Syria, provides her with support and advice. 

In this GDC 2018 talk, The Pixel Hunt's Florent Maurin explains how he tried to confront players with a feeling of helplessness through a series of design choices in Bury Me, My Love.

From lack of information, loss of control or the possible brutality of death, Maurin presents his choices in creating a thought-provoking experience for a game on a tough topic like an immigrant's journey. Because sometimes, games don't have to put the player first.

It's an insightful talk that's worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

