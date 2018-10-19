Video: Exploring helplessness in Bury Me, My Love

Bury Me, My Love is an acclaimed WhatsApp-like interactive fiction in which Nour, a Syrian woman, tries to reach Europe while her husband Majd, who's still in Syria, provides her with support and advice.

In this GDC 2018 talk, The Pixel Hunt's Florent Maurin explains how he tried to confront players with a feeling of helplessness through a series of design choices in Bury Me, My Love.

From lack of information, loss of control or the possible brutality of death, Maurin presents his choices in creating a thought-provoking experience for a game on a tough topic like an immigrant's journey. Because sometimes, games don't have to put the player first.

It's an insightful talk that's worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

