October 24, 2018
October 24, 2018
October 24, 2018
Come to GDC 2019 for expert insight on fashion in games & designing for the colorblind

October 24, 2018 | By Staff
Now that registration is officially open for the 2019 Game Developers Conferenceyou'll want to take a look at your GDC 2019 pass options and register early to get the best price!

Next year may still feel far away, but GDC 2019 organizers are already hard at work and have begun lining up some fantastic content for the show. This will be an opportunity for the global game development community to meet up in person for an incomparable week of education, inspiration and networking, so we want to make sure there's lots to see and discuss!

Notably, today we'd like to highlight two promising GDC 2019 Advocacy track talks that you won't want to miss.

The first, "Solving an Invisible Problem: Designing for Color-Blindness in Games", will see Creative Assembly's Douglas Pennant drawing on his own experiences as a color-blind game developer and player to give a practical talk on what the world looks like when you're color-blind.

Using examples from the development of Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation and Halo Wars 2, as well as referencing a number of other titles, this talk will expose attendees to best practices and solutions that can help make their games more accessible to the color-blind.

And in her promising talk on "Why Fashion In (Most) Games Sucks - And Why You Should Care", Kitfox Games' Victoria Tran will explore the recent history of fashion in games, offer tips on improving the fashion options in your own project, and examine why fashion in games is one of the most downplayed parts of the medium.

According to Tran, some games have captured fashion well (think Splatoon 2 [pictured] and Persona 5), but much of game development has to catch up on this, like the infamous Quiet outfit from Metal Gear Solid V or the lackluster outfits from The Sims 3. The benefits to paying attention to style? Just think of the success of Overwatch skins, as one example!

You'll be able to attend these talks and many more at GDC 2019, which will take place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

