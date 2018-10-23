Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 23, 2018
October 23, 2018
October 23, 2018
VR and AR dev Resolution Games secures $7.5 million in funding

October 23, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: VR

The developer behind the Magic Leap game Angry Birds FPS has closed a Series B funding round that now leaves the company with an additional $7.5 million to its name.

For Resolution Games, the sum brings its lifetime funding to $13.5 million and, per a press release issued by the company, makes it possible for the company to expand its AR and VR portfolio through new IP. 

The company says this latest contribution came from the likes of round leader MizMaa Ventures, as well as GP Bullhound, Fly Forever, and Unity founder David Helgason. Previous investors GV, Partech, Bonnier Ventures, Creandum, and Sisu Game Ventures also chipped in this time around as well.

"Every one of our investors shares our incredible enthusiasm about the future of visual computing,” said Resolution co-founder and CEO Tony Palm in a press release. “With the amount of interest we're seeing from the industry around our titles, coupled with the exciting new platforms like the Oculus Quest coming to market, we foresee larger volumes of players and a viable multiplayer market. Needless to say, these are exciting times," added Palm. 

