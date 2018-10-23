Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Submissions for the 2019 DICE Awards are now open to developers

Registration for the 2019 DICE summit is now open, with the annual event returning to Las Vegas from February 10th to the 13th at a new venue, the Aria Resort & Casino.

Developers should know that submissions are now open for games from 2018 to be showcased next year at the 22nd Annual DICE Awards, which will take place on Wednesday, February 13.

To be eligible for submission, a game must have been released to the public between January 1 and December 31, 2018. Deadline for submission to the Academy is December 3 at 5 PM PST. 

The theme for the 2019 summit explores the idea of trailblazers, and developers will share insights into the principles and tools that drive and empower them, their teams, and the community at large to create better worlds in which to play and a better world in which to live.

Developers interested in submitting their work to be considered for the DICE Awards can click here.

