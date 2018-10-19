Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 23, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 23, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 23, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: MLB Advanced Media is hiring a Lead Technical Director

Get a job: MLB Advanced Media is hiring a Lead Technical Director

October 23, 2018 | By Staff
October 23, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Technical Director (Gaming and VR), MLB Advanced Media

Location: New York, New York​

MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a Lead Technical Director position. The Technical Director is responsible for the entire MLB Advanced Media engineering team, in close coordination with the other leads. The TD is critical in our mission to create the best user experience and game quality. As the cornerstone of a growing team, your mission will be to help build and manage the development of all of our games on multiple platforms.

Responsibilities:

  • Supervises and participates in all aspects of projects from staffing to technology/tools
  • Works closely with other departments to define the technical requirements and restrictions for projects
  • Provides expertise in design, programming, debugging, optimization
  • Offers exceptional analysis and problem-solving skills
  • Programs different game modules
  • Creates, or supervises development of, the necessary tools for other teams
  • Recommends solutions and approves schedules
  • Manages the programming team including employee performance evaluation and code reviews
  • Actively participates in recruitment

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent experience
  • 5-10 years experience in game systems programming
  • Expert knowledge of 3D programming
  • 5+ years of recent experience in the video game industry on AAA, iOS and/or Android games
  • Advanced experience in core engine development, networking, mobile development, gameplay, and tool development
  • Shipped multiple games as Lead Developer or Lead Programmer
  • Must have released at least one game on a current-generation game console
  • Knowledge of the technical pipeline and all the processes needed to make a game
  • Exceptional leadership, communication and team management skills
  • Able to optimize code size and speed to take full advantage of the capabilities of current generation of game platforms
  • Lifelong personal interest in video games with a solid knowledge of the field
  • Experience with modern commercial game engines
  • All qualified candidates will have a technical assessment as part of the interview process for this position
  • Love of baseball, baseball games/simulations is a big plus

We truly believe we offer a unique combination of opportunities for any game developer:

  • The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers in NYC
  • The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
  • The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
  • The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
  • Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[10.23.18]
External Producer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.22.18]
Studio Production Director
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.22.18]
Senior Engineer - Unreal Engine
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.22.18]
Shader Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Classic Tools Retrospective: The tools that built Deus Ex, with Chris Norden
A Nintendo-backed initiative aims to work Labo into classrooms
VR and AR dev Resolution Games secures $7.5 million in funding
Brewing meaningful UX in the interactive visual novel Coffee Talk


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image