Get a job: MLB Advanced Media is hiring a Lead Technical Director

Location: New York, New York​

MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a Lead Technical Director position. The Technical Director is responsible for the entire MLB Advanced Media engineering team, in close coordination with the other leads. The TD is critical in our mission to create the best user experience and game quality. As the cornerstone of a growing team, your mission will be to help build and manage the development of all of our games on multiple platforms.

Responsibilities:

Supervises and participates in all aspects of projects from staffing to technology/tools

Works closely with other departments to define the technical requirements and restrictions for projects

Provides expertise in design, programming, debugging, optimization

Offers exceptional analysis and problem-solving skills

Programs different game modules

Creates, or supervises development of, the necessary tools for other teams

Recommends solutions and approves schedules

Manages the programming team including employee performance evaluation and code reviews

Actively participates in recruitment

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent experience

5-10 years experience in game systems programming

Expert knowledge of 3D programming

5+ years of recent experience in the video game industry on AAA, iOS and/or Android games

Advanced experience in core engine development, networking, mobile development, gameplay, and tool development

Shipped multiple games as Lead Developer or Lead Programmer

Must have released at least one game on a current-generation game console

Knowledge of the technical pipeline and all the processes needed to make a game

Exceptional leadership, communication and team management skills

Able to optimize code size and speed to take full advantage of the capabilities of current generation of game platforms

Lifelong personal interest in video games with a solid knowledge of the field

Experience with modern commercial game engines

All qualified candidates will have a technical assessment as part of the interview process for this position

Love of baseball, baseball games/simulations is a big plus

We truly believe we offer a unique combination of opportunities for any game developer:

The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers in NYC

The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems

The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions

The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment

Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision

