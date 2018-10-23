Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 23, 2018
October 23, 2018
October 23, 2018
EA Origin Access includes more indie games in its repertoire

October 23, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Last week EA announced its new collection of games available to Origin Access subscribers for the month of October, which includes many indie games this time around.

Although the monthly subscription service has always included indie games, it's great to see that EA is continuing to add different titles to its repertoire, perhaps signaling a desire to move away from including just EA games. 

This may be in response to the other monthly subscription services popping up and providing competition, with Discord being the latest company to offer a similar subscription service offering a large catalog of indie titles.

Games added this month include titles like Cosmic Star Heroine, Project Highrise and Opus Magnum. Compared to August, which saw a lot of EA titles like Madden NFL 19, The Sims 4, A Way Out, and Unravel Two, there's a wider range of indie games being featured.

