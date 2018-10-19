Video: How to design educational games for low income students

IDEO created the explorer lab (a multisensory mobile AR bus-meets-spaceship) in 9 months, which takes low income middle school students on a field trip to Mars and is custom-tailored to measurably activate interest in STEM.

But how did they go about designing the experience?

In this GDC 2018 talk, IDEO's Peter Slattery and Kate Schnippering discuss specific methods for tackling educational objectives in games for reaching a wide range of students.

The two go over how to reach a wide range of students, from those who can barely read to those three grades above average, and explain how to design interaction modalities on new hardware/software platforms.

It's an insightful talk that's worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

