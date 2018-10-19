Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

XRDC speaker Q&A: Rosstin Murphy and the potential of VR enterprise training

XRDC speaker Q&A: Rosstin Murphy and the potential of VR enterprise training

October 24, 2018 | By Staff
October 24, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

As XRDC draws closer and closer (just next week!), we've seen a lot of growing enthusiasm among attendees and exhibitors for the potential of VR as a training tool in the enterprise business. At the show, STRIVR developers Rosstin Murphy and Ginny Willis are presenting a talk about their work in this new field, with key takeaways that will help you make great VR training apps too. 

We previously chatted with Willis about her work at STRIVR, now Murphy is chiming in to discuss what it's like putting a VR helmet on some of the most talented athletes in America. You can read our full Q&A with him below! 

Attend XRDC 2018 to learn about AR/VR/MR for games, entertainment, healthcare, enterprise training, education, automotive, and innovative use cases across industries.

Tell us about yourself and your work in VR/AR/MR
A couple years ago I was in-between projects at IBM. We had just finished working on an executive dashboard so data analysis was on my mind, and I had been following the VR hype and especially Theresa Duringer's work. I didn't have a developer license, but I was able to get around the rules and get my hands on an early Oculus Rift development kit. I started by making a simple force-node visualization in VR, and soon dove head-over-heels into doing data visualization in XR.

Those early days were really rocky. I paid for the original equipment out of my own pocket and made so many modifications to my office that I'm amazed I got away with it! But eventually we were able to form a team, gain the support of our managers, and we created some really fascinating prototypes! Later I joined STRIVR, because of the opportunity to move beyond prototyping software and into making real products for real companies.

Without spoiling it too much, tell us what you’ll be talking about at XRDC
Ginny Willis and I will be discussing examples of the client work we undertake at STRIVR. At STRIVR we've had the opportunity to build a huge variety of different experiences for different clients, and we've been able to learn so many interesting things.

E​​nterprise training VR is a really new field and there are so many aspects of it, but we think that STRIVR has been able to be successful because of how we've focused in on the most important, highest yield parts of it, rather than try to do everything at once. We hope to share that with everyone else in this space, so we can all grow, together, as an industry.

What excites you most about AR/VR/MR?
I love working with XR because of all of the unique interaction properties it has, including its limitations and challenge. We're making history.

Who would you like to meet at XRDC?
I'm looking forward to meeting my old colleagues at IBM and seeing what new advances they've made on Immersive Insights!

When working with athletes, who are obviously used to their familiar training regimens and have specific skillsets, what have you learned about making VR experiences tailored to their experiences?
One of the big differences we see between our enterprise work and our sports work is athlete's focus on timing. Athletes need to make decisions in a split-second, and they place the biggest demand on our software to be frame-perfect.

XRDC is the premier conference for augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality innovation, produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference. Subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.23.18]
Senior World Builder
Experius
Experius — Culver City, California, United States
[10.23.18]
Unreal 4 Designer/Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.22.18]
Studio Design Director
Phosphor Games Studio
Phosphor Games Studio — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.22.18]
Junior System Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A postmortem of Boyfriend Dungeon's $272K Kickstarter
Classic Tools Retrospective: The tools that built Deus Ex
A Nintendo-backed initiative aims to work Labo into classrooms
VR and AR dev Resolution Games secures $7.5 million in funding


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image