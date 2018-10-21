Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
GDC 2019 is proud to welcome back the GDC Film Festival!

October 25, 2018 | By Staff

October 25, 2018 | By Staff
October 25, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to announce that the GDC Film Festival, one of the first ever documentary & narrative film fests focused on the art and culture of video games, will be returning for GDC 2019!

The 2nd Annual GDC Film Festival will take place at the Yerba Buena Center For The Arts' Screening Room - directly adjacent to the Moscone Center - from Monday, March 18th to Wednesday, March 20th during GDC 2019.

Screenings will be open to all GDC 2019 pass holders on a first-come, first-served basis. Across the three days a wide range of documentaries and other filmed material based around the video game medium will be screened, some for the very first time!

The Festival will include onstage Q&As with film-makers, and game producer/designer and journalist Mathew Kumar (Sound Shapes, Indivisible) will be MC-ing the festival and co-programming the featured films.

We're looking for GDC Film Festival submissions from video game documentarians (in particular) and other filmmakers creating works that feature video games in a major way.

Please submit using the below form before December 7th, 2018. Selected films will be displayed at the Festival and the filmmakers will receive 2 GDC Conference + Summits Passes and 2 Expo+ Passes to the event in San Francisco next March. You are not required to be present at GDC for your film to be shown.

2019 GDC Film Festival Submission Form

Any other questions about the Festival and entering can be directed to Festival co-director Mathew Kumar via email.

The Film Festival takes place as part of GDC 2019, which will take place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

