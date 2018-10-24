Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Epic Games to establish new office in Australia and New Zealand

Epic Games to establish new office in Australia and New Zealand

October 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
October 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic Games will be opening a new office in Australia and New Zealand.

The news was revealed by the Game Developers' Association of Australia CEO Anthony Reed at the end of Games Connect Asia Pacific, a two-day conference held this past week during Melbourne International Games Week.

Reed is stepping down from his role as CEO to focus on setting up Epic's new branch which he helped establish, according to a report by PocketGamer. In the interim, Melissa Lancuba will take his place as the head of the GDAA.

It's not clear what Epic's plans for the new office are or what Reed's official role will be, but he did note there would be "a lot of news" regarding the company's plans for the region in the near future.

