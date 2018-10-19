Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Zapdot is hiring a Software Engineer

October 24, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software Engineer, Zapdot

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Zapdot is currently accepting applications for a Software Engineer position at our studio.

Our work spans both the education and entertainment sectors, where we’ve helped clients at every stage of development, from concepts for brand new technologies to post-launch LiveOps.

Given the fluid nature of our work, we look for individuals whose skillsets and interests are multifaceted and multidisciplinary. Your assignments will be determined by a mixture of your interests, the challenges you’re looking to take on, and the needs of our projects.

Your role will include a variety of the following responsibilities:

  • Implementing gameplay systems
  • Implementing responsive UI for multiplatform projects.
  • Creating advanced animation systems.
  • Tool development to aid in asset implementation, general development, and quality assurnce.
  • Writing high-quality, performant code.

Qualified applicants should demonstrate excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, as well as a strong attention to detail. We are particularly focused on bringing on individuals with multiple years of experience in a production environment as well as an advanced understanding of modern game engines, particularly Unity.

Zapdot is always on the lookout to add diverse, passionate individuals to the team. We cultivate an environment that supports career growth with challenges and responsibilities to match everyone’s interests. Deadlines are scheduled in a way that prioritize the team’s physical and mental wellbeing. There are some great perks too -- including a generous time-off policy and an annual hardware/software stipend.

This is a full-time paid position with benefits.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

