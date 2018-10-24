Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 24, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 24, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 24, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox sees earnings rise on the strength of third-party game sales

Xbox sees earnings rise on the strength of third-party game sales

October 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
October 24, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft published its earnings report today for the quarter ended September 30, showing an increase in gaming revenue driven mainly by third-party titles.

The company said total games revenue for the quarter increased 44 percent, reporting Xbox software and services revenue growth of 36 percent, thanks chiefly to the performance of third-party games.

Microsoft's games business is under its "more personal computing" segment, which reported $10.7 billion in revenue -- a year-over-year increase of 15 percent.

Xbox hardware revenue grew 94 percent against a low prior year comparable, which Microsoft says is due to the timing of the Xbox One X launch.

This is fairly interesting, since the console directly contributed to an increase in games-related revenue last year. 

It's worth noting that hardware like the Xbox Adaptive Controller and the subscription-based service Xbox All Access (A two-year payment plan offering an Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass) were released during this past quarter, with the latter seeing "strong consumer response and exceeded sales expectations." 

Company-wide, Microsoft reported quarterly revenues of $29.1 billion, a 19 percent year-on-year increase compared to this time last fiscal year.

Related Jobs

Bradley University
Bradley University — Peoria, Illinois, United States
[10.24.18]
Assistant Professor or Instructor-in-Residence of Game Art
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[10.24.18]
3D Environment Artist
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[10.24.18]
Senior Real-time VFX Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.24.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A postmortem of Boyfriend Dungeon's $272K Kickstarter
The Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app can completely replace its HUD
Blog: A Batman: Arkham Origins design analysis
Gamigo confirms acquisition of Trion Worlds


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image