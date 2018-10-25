Microsoft CEO reveals Xbox Game Pass is heading to PC

Microsoft intends to bring its Xbox Game Pass video game subscription service to PC, according to company CEO Satya Nadella.

The chief exec broke the news during a recent earnings call, and explained the move is designed to "increase the strength of the [games] community" on other platforms.

If you're unfamiliar with Xbox Game Pass, the Netflix-style service offers subscribers unlimited access to over 100 first and third-party games for $9.99 per month.

It was recently expanded to include day-one access to Microsoft's exclusive first-party offerings -- such as Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2 -- making it a rather enticing proposition.

Nadella didn't reveal when or how Game Pass will be made available to PC owners, but again reiterated the move is a 'big element' in his plans for Microsoft's game community.