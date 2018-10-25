Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Microsoft CEO reveals Xbox Game Pass is heading to PC

October 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft intends to bring its Xbox Game Pass video game subscription service to PC, according to company CEO Satya Nadella. 

The chief exec broke the news during a recent earnings call, and explained the move is designed to "increase the strength of the [games] community" on other platforms.  

If you're unfamiliar with Xbox Game Pass, the Netflix-style service offers subscribers unlimited access to over 100 first and third-party games for $9.99 per month. 

It was recently expanded to include day-one access to Microsoft's exclusive first-party offerings -- such as Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2 -- making it a rather enticing proposition. 

Nadella didn't reveal when or how Game Pass will be made available to PC owners, but again reiterated the move is a 'big element' in his plans for Microsoft's game community.

 

