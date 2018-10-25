Steam now boasts 90 million monthly active users

Steam has gained around 23 million monthly active users in little over a year, according to the latest figures from Valve.

During a presentation at Melbourne Games Week, the company revealed that Steam now has 90 million monthly active users, which is significantly more than the 67 million it boasted in August last year.

Steam's daily active user count has also shot up during that time, rising to 47 million from 33 million -- an increase of around 42 percent.

Elsewhere, Steam's peak concurrent user record is still standing firm at 18.5 million players. That total was reached back in January, when droves of players logged on to duke it out in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

The upswing could partly be down to Steam's performance in China, with the digital marketplace having recently surpassed 30 million domestic users in the country.

According to Niko Partners analyst Danial Ahmad, Steam has managed to make significant inroads in China thanks to the popularity of Dota 2, alongside an influx of more localized games, regional pricing, local payment methods, and titles that are normally banned in the region.