Reminder: You're almost out of time to submit talks for the GDC 2019 Tutorials!

Hey game makers, don't delay: The public call for submissions to present lectures and panels as part of one of six full-day Tutorials at the 2019 Game Developers Conference ends next week!

Being part of a Tutorial is an ideal opportunity to share your learnings with your peers, so move fast: the deadline for submissions to all but one Tutorial is next Wednesday, November 7th!

If you're pitching a talk for the popular Level Design Workshop, your deadline is even sooner: this Friday, November 2nd!

In case you've forgotten (or just never attended one), the Tutorials are scheduled during the first two days of GDC 2019 (Monday and Tuesday, March 18-19) as a way of offering attendees the chance to focus in on the critical components of game development.

Each Tutorial aims to provide attendees with a full day to take a deep dive into a single topic, and Tutorial organizers are constantly working to ensure they encompass the most interesting, informative, and cutting-edge sessions.

If you have such a session in mind, submit it now! Here's a deeper explanation of each Tutorial, as well as a link to submit talks for it and the deadline for all such submissions:

This year GDC once again returns to San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center March 18th through the 22nd, the 33rd edition of the premiere event for game industry professionals.

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa