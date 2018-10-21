Get a job: HaptX is looking for a Technical Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Luis Obispo, California​

HaptX develops technology that brings touch to virtual reality with unprecedented realism. We are a multidisciplinary team of engineers based in San Luis Obispo, CA and Seattle, WA.

HaptX is proud to offer its employees comprehensive health insurance, a 401(k) plan, paid time off, relocation assistance, and equity options.

HaptX is dedicated to creating an inclusive and diverse work environment. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, veteran status, or other legally protected characteristics.

About the position:

Would you love a position where you get to introduce people to HaptX’s haptic systems? We are seeking someone who is knowledgeable with game engines and game development, who wants to work with customers to develop haptic interactions. As Technical Environment Artist, you will assist our customers with enabling haptics on their 3D content, using of early editions of HaptX Gloves. You will share HaptX technology with leading companies across multiple industries, and represent our advanced haptic technology. You will become incredibly well-versed in all the technical aspects of the system, to be able to correct technical issues, and interact with programmers from other companies.

Essential duties include:

Work with customers to develop new 3D applications or to apply haptics to existing 3D applications

Debug issues with 3D applications

Modify or create 3D assets

Help drive framerate and memory optimization of applications

Create 3D environments

Develop and tune realistic, physics-based interactions within game engines

Work with dev team in San Luis Obispo to understand every aspect of the system, and participate in development projects

Interact with programmers from different industries and backgrounds to answer questions about developing for the system

Occasional travel to give on-site demonstrations of our hardware, with the business development and marketing teams

While traveling, be responsible for: Handling of 3 cases of no more than 65 lbs. each Or, be part of a two-person team responsible for handling a case weighing 180 lbs.

Troubleshoot hardware and software in on-site situations

Occasionally provide training and installation services to new customers

Support technical needs of existing customers

Log and report customer requests to business development and engineering teams

Contribute to the customer support process, including development and training of additional service team members

Required skills, traits, and expertise:

Experience directly interfacing with customers

Experience with game engines or developing 3D graphics applications

Experience troubleshooting software (Unreal/C++, Unity/C#) and/or mechanical issues

Experience with college-level physics concepts

Ability to provide excellent customer service

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Available to work 40 hours/week based in San Luis Obispo, CA

Available to travel when needed, which could exceed 25% of the time

Available to be on-call to respond to customers’ needs

Possess a valid driver’s license and be comfortable regularly driving rental vehicles

We are unable to sponsor work visas at this time, nor are we able to accept OPT, and applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States

Minimum age of 21 required

Physical demands:

Ability to continuously stand or walk.

Ability to bend, squat, climb stairs and lift equipment.

Ability to lift up to 70 pounds occasionally.

Desired skills and experience:

Degree in Engineering or Software Development

Experience using Unity or Unreal game engines

Experience in art asset development and computer graphics

Experience installing customer equipment on-site

