October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018
Video: How to design better controls for touch screen games

October 25, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video

For developers accustomed to designing games for standard console controllers, touch screens can be difficult and daunting.

In this GDC 2012 talk, Zach Gage addresses what it takes to develop successful controls (and therefore successful games), for touch screen devices.

Gage examines classically successful console games and introduces a language for discussing the quality of specific control patterns. He discusses how developers can use this language to create the right controls for their own touch game.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

