Raspberry Pi launches game dev magazine Wireframe

October 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Raspberry Pi, the company behind the minimalist single-board computers of the same name, has launched a new game development magazine called Wireframe. 

While the arrival of a magazine focused on game development is a welcome sight, it's particularly notable because Wireframe will be getting a print run in the UK.

The mag will be released every fortnight, and will dive into how games are made, who makes them, and how readers can go about building their own games.

The first print issue is free (or at least, 10,000 copies are), but will retail for £3 per issue in the UK going forward. If paper doesn't float your boat anymore, the magazine will also be available online free of charge -- making it more accessible if you don't fancy forking out for overseas shipping. 

"Magazine publishing can be a challenging environment; it demands innovation if it’s to have a future, and doing things a little differently has certainly paid dividends with our other magazine titles to date," said Raspberry Pi CEO, Eben Upton.

"Wireframe is a vote of confidence in computer games journalism, strengthened by a fortnightly model that will enable us to be more responsive, and a free web version to suit a generation used to consuming free online content."

