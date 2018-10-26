Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic Games secures $1.25 billion from multiple investors

Epic Games secures $1.25 billion from multiple investors

October 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Production, Business/Marketing

Epic Games, the engine maker and game developer-publisher behind Fortnite, has secured $1.25 billion in funding from investors KKR, ICONIQ Capital, Smash Ventures, aXiomatic, Vulcan Capital, Kleiner Perkins, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

It's a deal that will see each of those investors join Tencent, Disney, and Endeavor as minority shareholders in Epic, which continues to be led by CEO and co-founder Tim Sweeney. 

The company didn't specify exactly how the cash will be spent. Instead, Epic (rather vaguely) suggested it'll be looking to "reinforce its position of leadership in real-time 3D technology," while also accelerating its ability to "improve the way people play, work, and interact with the world." 

The news comes shortly after Epic announced the opening of a new office in Australia and New Zealand, though again, the company is keeping its plans for the new branch under wraps for now.

Related Jobs

Plastic Wax
Plastic Wax — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[10.26.18]
Lead UE/VR Developer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.25.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.25.18]
Site Reliability Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[10.25.18]
Infrastructure Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

10 level design tips and tricks
Epic Games secures $1.25 billion from multiple investors
Raspberry Pi launches game dev magazine Wireframe
The Library of Congress just made game preservation a little bit easier


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image