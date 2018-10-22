Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Monomi Park, and more are hiring now!

October 26, 2018 | By Staff
October 26, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Experienced Game DevelopersSquare Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Square Enix is looking for motivated and experienced artists, programmers, and technical artists to join its Research and Development department in its Advanced Technology Division. The department aims to bring together experts from the fields of rending, animation, physics, simulation, AI, networking, big data, VR, and sound to research state of the art game technology and contribute to multiple projects. 

3D Environment Artist, Monomi Park

Location: San Mateo, California

Monomi Park is seeking a talented 3D Environment Artist to join our team! This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office. We’re looking for a 3D Environment Artist to join development of our hit game, Slime Rancher, as well as the exciting games we cook up in the future. Candidates should be well-versed in 3D modeling, texturing, shader creation, and have an unquenchable, burning desire to make and play games!

Multiplayer Programmer, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an energetic, driven, and skilled multiplayer programmer to participate in the development of technology for our next generation of titles. You will be working in a collaborative environment of artists, designers, and programmers and you will have the opportunity to build systems for large-scale open world games. Tired of high cost of living and long daily commutes?  Check out what Volition and Champaign, Illinois have to offer. We are considering applicants for a mid or senior programming position.

Lead UE/VR Developer, Plastic Wax

Location: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

We seek a veteran VR/UE Blueprint/C++ Developer to Lead our Unreal Department onsite in our waterfront studio in Rhodes, Sydney. We’re after someone who is passionate about developing real-time capture & render technologies to redefine the process of film and television production and empower the director and creative team’s vision for our projects. As a Technical Team Lead, you will help grow and nurture the Unreal team. You’ll be trusted to spearhead development efforts as well as work closely with stakeholders, Head of Studio, producers and relevant heads of department. As the Lead UE/VR Developer, you will have the incredible opportunity to create & influence the future of our VR/AR process.

