Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Monomi Park, and more are hiring now!

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Square Enix is looking for motivated and experienced artists, programmers, and technical artists to join its Research and Development department in its Advanced Technology Division. The department aims to bring together experts from the fields of rending, animation, physics, simulation, AI, networking, big data, VR, and sound to research state of the art game technology and contribute to multiple projects.

Location: San Mateo, California

Monomi Park is seeking a talented 3D Environment Artist to join our team! This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office. We’re looking for a 3D Environment Artist to join development of our hit game, Slime Rancher, as well as the exciting games we cook up in the future. Candidates should be well-versed in 3D modeling, texturing, shader creation, and have an unquenchable, burning desire to make and play games!

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an energetic, driven, and skilled multiplayer programmer to participate in the development of technology for our next generation of titles. You will be working in a collaborative environment of artists, designers, and programmers and you will have the opportunity to build systems for large-scale open world games. Tired of high cost of living and long daily commutes? Check out what Volition and Champaign, Illinois have to offer. We are considering applicants for a mid or senior programming position.

Location: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

We seek a veteran VR/UE Blueprint/C++ Developer to Lead our Unreal Department onsite in our waterfront studio in Rhodes, Sydney. We’re after someone who is passionate about developing real-time capture & render technologies to redefine the process of film and television production and empower the director and creative team’s vision for our projects. As a Technical Team Lead, you will help grow and nurture the Unreal team. You’ll be trusted to spearhead development efforts as well as work closely with stakeholders, Head of Studio, producers and relevant heads of department. As the Lead UE/VR Developer, you will have the incredible opportunity to create & influence the future of our VR/AR process.