See Cory Barlog deconstruct development of God of War at GDC 2019!

October 31, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

We're still months away from the 2019 Game Developers Conferencebut the show is already starting to fill up with great content!

So as you're mulling your GDC 2019 pass options (register early to get the best price!) and thinking about what to see and do at next year's show, know that among the many fantastic talks you'll have access to is a special deep dive into one of this year's most interesting games.

In his 2019 Design track talk on "Reinventing God of War", game industry veteran and God of War creative director Cory Barlog will explain the long, complicated, and painful process whereby Sony Santa Monica successfully launched a fresh take on an established franchise.

Barlog's pitch is simple: Change is an essential part of life. In creative development change is often the explosive spark that transforms good enough into truly memorable, and in his talk Barlog plans to walk you through how he realized, early on, how much had to change about God of War in order for it to find an audience today. 

After a seemingly endless climb up an impossibly enormous mountain, filled with countless gut-wrenching failures and joyfully sweet successes, Barlog will take the stage at GDC next year to share what he's learned from the experience of reinventing God of War, as well as practical takeaways you can apply to your own work. 

You won't want to miss this talk (and many more!) at GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

