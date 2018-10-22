Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The level design behind Cut the Rope and Trainyard

October 26, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2012 talk, Magicule's Matt Rix and Zeptolab's Semyon Voinov share game design insights they learned while creating Trainyard and Cut The Rope.

Rix and Voinov discuss their tried and true principles for level design, data driven decisions, and gameplay choices.

They explain how these addictive games have amassed scores of enthusiastic fans and achieved wide popularity.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

