Here are all 20 games you'll get with the PlayStation Classic

Sony has revealed the full list of retro games that'll be crammed onto the PlayStation Classic when it launches on December 3 for $99.99.

We already knew the dinky console would arrive with fan-favorites including Ridge Racer 4, Wild Arms, Tekken 3, and Final Fantasy VII, but now Sony has confirmed that other big-hitters like Metal Gear Solid, Syphon Filter, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Twisted Metal, and Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee will be joining the roster.

The teeny system will mark Sony's first foray into the mini-console market, with the Japanese outfit following in the footsteps of companies like Nintendo, which found success with the bite-sized NES and SNES Classic.

It will be around 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, though it looks almost identical in every other way, and will come bundled with two replica controllers.

All-in-all, 20 preloaded games have been squeezed into the scaled-down unit, including those we mentioned earlier, and you can find out what they are by checking out the full line-up below.