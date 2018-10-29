Monster Hunter: World continues to drive sales at Capcom

Profits have doubled at Capcom thanks to the success of Monster Hunter: World, which has shipped over 10 million units since launching in January this year.

As detailed in the company's financials for the six months ended September 30, net sales increased by 28.5 percent year-over-year to 43.3 billion yen ($385 million), while profits rose by 96.8 percent to 6.8 billion yen ($60.5 million) over the same period.

Looking specifically at the performance of the digital contents division, which houses Capcom's video game operations, net sales were up by 69.8 percent year-over-year to 20.1 billion yen ($178.7 million), while operating income rose by 206.8 percent to 3.83 billion yen ($34.1 million).

Although the Japanese outfit heaped plenty of praise on the Monster Hunter franchise, calling it the "driving force" behind its recent success, Capcom also took the time to talk up the performances of its other games such as Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection.

Overall, Capcom claims the digital contents segment provided an enormous boost to earnings this quarter, allowing the company to post its highest second quarter operating income results in history -- 10.5 billion yen ($93.4 million) for those curious.

That makes it two historic quarters in a row for the firm, which only three months ago experienced its most profitable first quarter ever.

Looking ahead, Capcom is maintaining its full-year forecasts, and expects to see net sales and profits hit 96 billion yen ($865.2 million) and 12 billion yen ($108.2 million) when the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2019.