Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 29, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 29, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 29, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Monster Hunter: World continues to drive sales at Capcom

Monster Hunter: World continues to drive sales at Capcom

October 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 29, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Profits have doubled at Capcom thanks to the success of Monster Hunter: World, which has shipped over 10 million units since launching in January this year. 

As detailed in the company's financials for the six months ended September 30, net sales increased by 28.5 percent year-over-year to 43.3 billion yen ($385 million), while profits rose by 96.8 percent to 6.8 billion yen ($60.5 million) over the same period. 

Looking specifically at the performance of the digital contents division, which houses Capcom's video game operations, net sales were up by 69.8 percent year-over-year to 20.1 billion yen ($178.7 million), while operating income rose by 206.8 percent to 3.83 billion yen ($34.1 million). 

Although the Japanese outfit heaped plenty of praise on the Monster Hunter franchise, calling it the "driving force" behind its recent success, Capcom also took the time to talk up the performances of its other games such as Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Mega Man X Legacy Collection

Overall, Capcom claims the digital contents segment provided an enormous boost to earnings this quarter, allowing the company to post its highest second quarter operating income results in history -- 10.5 billion yen ($93.4 million) for those curious.

That makes it two historic quarters in a row for the firm, which only three months ago experienced its most profitable first quarter ever

Looking ahead, Capcom is maintaining its full-year forecasts, and expects to see net sales and profits hit 96 billion yen ($865.2 million) and 12 billion yen ($108.2 million) when the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2019.

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.29.18]
Senior System Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.29.18]
Senior General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.29.18]
General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[10.29.18]
Senior Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Don't mean a thing if you ain't got that swing...in Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World continues to drive sales at Capcom
Blog: The universal inaccessibility of board games
Here are all 20 games you'll get with the PlayStation Classic


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image