October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
Bethesda hasn't forsaken the Switch, despite Fallout 76 skipping the console

October 29, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

"You go where the money is because that's how you stay in business. What we have seen compels us to say, '[Switch] is a viable platform for the kind of things we do going forward.’"

- Bethesda’s Pete Hines tells the PAX Aus crowd why the Switch remains part of the conversation for every project

Bethesda’s upcoming Fallout 76 is launching on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One alone, leaving the Switch seemingly in the dust this time around. But, despite the fact that the online Fallout game is bypassing Nintendo’s popular handheld console, Bethesda still considers it to be a platform worth the time and money to develop for. 

Bethesda VP Pete Hines explained as much to attendees at PAX Aus this past weekend and, according to quotes grabbed by GameSpot, says that bringing a game to the Switch is something the company’s studios discuss for each and every project, though some like Fallout 76 just aren’t a good fit. 

So while both Fallout 76 and the company's MMORPG The Elder Scrolls: Online won't be landing on Switch, Hines teased that a future Wolfenstein game will release on the console. Already, Bethesda has brought Doom, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, among others, to the Switch. 

“The Switch is something I can say with certainty that it's a part of every conversation with every dev we have now about what we're doing going forward because we consider it to be a viable platform. If the game will work on it, we want it to be on every platform possible,” Hines said. “Fallout 76 is not because it just wasn't doable. But honestly, there is no game in development that we haven't had a conversation about [bringing it to Switch]. 'Does this work on the Switch, do you have a plan for the Switch?' It's not a mandate. Everything we do has to be developer-led, but it's something we want to make sure is on folks' radar.”

