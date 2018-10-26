Get a job: Yager is looking for a Sr. Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Berlin, Germany

We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Game Designer for our newly announced project The Cycle. Join us in shaping the direction of the project as a driving force in Game Design and push the boundaries to deliver a unique user experience. We’re looking for people who love the idea of working together in interdisciplinary teams and a fast-paced and professional environment.

Responsibilities

Design and prototype core gameplay systems, including core gameplay and combat systems

Implement and balance gameplay features from initial design to final polish

Create and maintain internal design documentation, including feature specifications and implementation guides

Collaborate with the team to ensure the implementation of systems into actual gameplay and maintain overall balance between multiple gameplay systems

Iterate, balance and tune gameplay features based on ideas and feedback from team, QA and playtesting during the whole production

Qualifications

5+ years of industry experience within AAA, ideally in a systems design capacity

Experience with combat design and action games

Ability to deliver under deadlines and time constraints

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Avid gamer with knowledge and understanding of various games and game types

Passionate about video games

Desirable skills

First-person shooter experience is a plus

Previous experience with Unreal

Experience with Scrum and Kanban production methods

Employment details

Full-time and on-site

Status: employment

Start: as soon as possible

