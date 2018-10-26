Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Yager is looking for a Sr. Game Designer

Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Game Designer, Yager Development

Location: Berlin, Germany

We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Game Designer for our newly announced project The Cycle. Join us in shaping the direction of the project as a driving force in Game Design and push the boundaries to deliver a unique user experience. We’re looking for people who love the idea of working together in interdisciplinary teams and a fast-paced and professional environment.

Responsibilities

  • Design and prototype core gameplay systems, including core gameplay and combat systems
  • Implement and balance gameplay features from initial design to final polish
  • Create and maintain internal design documentation, including feature specifications and implementation guides
  • Collaborate with the team to ensure the implementation of systems into actual gameplay and maintain overall balance between multiple gameplay systems
  • Iterate, balance and tune gameplay features based on ideas and feedback from team, QA and playtesting during the whole production

Qualifications

  • 5+ years of industry experience within AAA, ideally in a systems design capacity
  • Experience  with combat design and action games
  • Ability to deliver under deadlines and time constraints
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
  • Avid gamer with knowledge and understanding of various games and game types
  • Passionate about video games

Desirable skills

  • First-person shooter experience is a plus
  • Previous experience with Unreal
  • Experience with Scrum and Kanban production methods

Employment details

  • Full-time and on-site
  • Status: employment
  • Start: as soon as possible

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

