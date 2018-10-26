Video: The implementation of pro guitar mode in Guitar Hero 3

In 2008, music games were a big thing but the genre needed to innovate. Thus, Pro Guitar mode was introduced to Rock Band 3 with the intention of having people play on a real guitar, and actually learn to play the instrument.

In this classic GDC 2011 talk, Harmonix's Jason Booth and Sylvain Dubrofsky break down the production and implementation of Pro Guitar mode in Rock Band 3.

The duo discuss how Pro Guitar mode was the result of three months of kicking around ideas, seven months of prototyping, and a full thirteen months of production to make it a reality.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

