October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 29, 2018
Video: The implementation of pro guitar mode in Rock Band 3

October 29, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Design, Video

In 2008, music games were a big thing but the genre needed to innovate. Thus, Pro Guitar mode was introduced to Rock Band 3 with the intention of having people play on a real guitar, and actually learn to play the instrument. 

In this classic GDC 2011 talk, Harmonix's Jason Booth and Sylvain Dubrofsky break down the production and implementation of Pro Guitar mode in Rock Band 3.

The duo discuss how Pro Guitar mode was the result of three months of kicking around ideas, seven months of prototyping, and a full thirteen months of production to make it a reality.

It was an insightful talk that's still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

