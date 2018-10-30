Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 30, 2018
October 30, 2018
October 30, 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2 made $725 million over the weekend

October 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Red Dead Redemption 2 has made over $725 million in worldwide sales during its first three days on shelves.

According to Rockstar, it's a figure that means the game has achieved the "single biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment." 

Yet, the acclaimed Western hasn't quite managed to match the performance of the studio's last release, Grand Theft Auto V, which amassed over $1 billion in three-day worldwide sales back in 2013 -- though GTA launched on a Tuesday, ruling it out of the 'opening weekend' competition. 

Red Dead's launch also hasn't been without incident, with Rockstar sparking controversy after studio co-founder Dan Houser suggested employees had been working 100-hour weeks prior to release. 

Houser eventually clarified his comments, explaining he was referring to himself and other senior writing staff, but developers and fans still took issue with what they perceived to be the normalization of crunch within the games industry. 

Since then, other Rockstar developers past and present have weighed in on the company's history with crunch, and while some came to the defense of the studio, others shared more unsavory tales.

